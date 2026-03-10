E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Purchases $740,149.60 in Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing purchased 159,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $740,149.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 741,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,777.92. The trade was a 27.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Margaret Scripps Klenzing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 120,534 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $533,965.62.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 139,951 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $583,595.67.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 4.3%

E.W. Scripps stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,071. E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $390.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $560.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSP

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 316,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 74,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.