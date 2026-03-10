Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.42. 1,574,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,290,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPRO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Draganfly to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Draganfly from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Draganfly in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Draganfly presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Draganfly by 478.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) is a Canada-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related software solutions for commercial, government and academic applications. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the company specializes in designing lightweight, modular drones that integrate advanced sensor payloads—including high-resolution imaging, multispectral and thermal cameras—to gather aerial data across a range of industries.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey UAS platforms, data-capture payloads and proprietary analytics software that enable clients to perform precision agriculture monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection and environmental assessment.

