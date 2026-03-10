Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million.
Domo Stock Performance
Domo stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 1,752,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Domo has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter worth $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.
Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
