Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million.

Domo Stock Performance

Domo stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 1,752,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Domo has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter worth $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Domo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

