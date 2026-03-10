Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 275 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 285 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Domino’s Pizza Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 235 to GBX 175 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 270.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 0.3%

DOM stock traded up GBX 0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186.94. 3,037,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.09. The company has a market capitalization of £713.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 164.03 and a twelve month high of GBX 300.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -280.73.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

