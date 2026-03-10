Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Announces Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 94.64% and a net margin of 11.61%.

Domino’s grew market share by ~6pp to over 52% of the pizza market despite the category declining ~13% over the year, signalling resilience and effective share-gain strategy.

Early results from the Chick Dip chicken launch are encouraging — ~83% attachment to pizza, higher average tickets, and clear new-customer (notably Gen Z) pickup, with dips showing strong incrementality.

Franchisee profitability fell only ~4% in 2025 (vs. feared much larger hits); management cites ~£20k per-store mitigation through food-cost relief, productivity and supplier actions, and improving franchisee sentiment.

The loyalty rollout is being paced carefully (1.8m enrolled so far) and management expects it will take ~12–18 months to show clear behavioral impact, so benefits remain uncertain near-term.

Capital allocation pressures — higher near-term CapEx for the SCC5/automation programme (~£20m) and being at the upper end of guided CapEx means limited scope for buybacks over the next 12 months despite a dividend increase.

DOM opened at GBX 193.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.09. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 164.03 and a twelve month high of GBX 300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -280.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £738.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Domino’s Pizza Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 235 to GBX 175 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 275 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 285 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 270.

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

