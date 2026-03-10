Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,568 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,064.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 144.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The company has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

