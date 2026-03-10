Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,070 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $28,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total transaction of $9,866,407.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,555.76. This represents a 44.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $352.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $435.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

See Also

