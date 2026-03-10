Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Colliers International Group worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,886,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.97 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

