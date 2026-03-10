Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 4.0% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $111,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $740,502.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 48,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,322. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $594,166.45. Following the sale, the president directly owned 165,304 shares in the company, valued at $25,412,183.92. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,018 shares of company stock valued at $54,457,751. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $193.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:ICE opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.17 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

