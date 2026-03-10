Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 127,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $663.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.19. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $618.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.