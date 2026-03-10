Dennis Cho Sells 425 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $19,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,272.51. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Dennis Cho sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $249,650.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 1,099 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $51,191.42.

On Monday, December 22nd, Dennis Cho sold 324 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $11,197.44.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,620. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.78. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

