Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,552 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Deere & Company worth $193,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $600.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.43. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

