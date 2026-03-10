Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 289,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 65,647 shares.The stock last traded at $24.25 and had previously closed at $23.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTRUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Trading Up 2.7%

Daimler Truck Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.