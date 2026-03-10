Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 289,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 65,647 shares.The stock last traded at $24.25 and had previously closed at $23.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTRUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck Trading Up 2.7%
Daimler Truck Company Profile
Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.
In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daimler Truck
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.