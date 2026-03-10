Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 123,268 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the February 12th total of 20,170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 653,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daiichi Sankyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,886. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.36. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

Further Reading

