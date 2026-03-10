Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $904.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

In related news, CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $59,900.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,295.60. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $66,301.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 159,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,736.96. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,241. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

