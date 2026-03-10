CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 31st

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

CTO Realty Growth has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a payout ratio of 633.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $636.87 million, a P/E ratio of 217.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 6.75%.The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JonesTrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

