CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,626 shares, a growth of 359.4% from the February 12th total of 2,966 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,146 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,146 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 0.9%

CSPCY stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.64.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a China-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province. Established in 1979, the group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the country’s leading manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic formulations and innovative drug candidates. CSPC is publicly traded in Hong Kong (HKEX: 1093) and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the OTC market (OTCMKTS: CSPCY), reflecting its dual focus on domestic market leadership and international visibility.

The company operates through three primary business segments: bulk pharmaceuticals, finished dosage forms and research-driven products.

