Craig Hunsaker Sells 82,765 Shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP Craig Hunsaker sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $1,030,424.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,726,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,491,302.05. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATEC traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.02. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,336,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,340,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 784,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,790,000 after buying an additional 174,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

