Craig Hunsaker Sells 33,602 Shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP Craig Hunsaker sold 33,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $410,616.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,808,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,105,662.28. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphatec Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 2,228,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

Further Reading

