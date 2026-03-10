Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$3,700.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$4,300.00 to C$3,700.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,600.00 to C$4,200.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,688.00 to C$4,610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,187.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Software
Constellation Software Price Performance
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Why this rare resource setup is catching early attention
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.