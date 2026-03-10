Constellation Software Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) executives used the company’s 2025 fourth-quarter results call to address investor questions around artificial intelligence, capital allocation, and a newly formalized minority-investment approach that management said is intended to complement—not replace—its long-standing acquisition strategy.

AI focus: upskilling, best-practice sharing, and early monetization

President and COO Mark Miller said management is taking market concerns about AI disrupting software businesses “very seriously,” but believes Constellation is “well-positioned” to navigate the shift. Miller emphasized that the company’s decentralized structure and its culture of cross-portfolio best-practice sharing are being applied directly to AI adoption.

Over the past 12 to 24 months, Miller said Constellation has directed its “learning culture” to helping businesses “navigate the AI transition thoughtfully,” including a significant push during 2025 to upskill development teams. He said thousands of developers across operating groups have built skills in AI-augmented coding, and that the “productivity returns are real” and still improving as those skills embed more broadly.

Miller pointed to internal “AI accelerator” programs as an example of how Constellation is scaling adoption across its portfolio. He cited a recent event in Denver hosted by one operating group with 19 businesses and other operating groups participating, and said a joint Volaris and Jonas event was underway in the U.K. He added that Constellation plans to move “hundreds of teams” through similar programs in 2026.

On commercialization, Miller said it remains “really early days.” In response to questions about incremental revenue from AI-related capabilities—such as new modules, usage-based pricing, or customer-funded R&D—he said the company has not “really seen a lot of new revenues” from AI so far. At the same time, he said Constellation has not seen “much [in] loss of revenues” related to AI at this stage.

Miller argued that long-term differentiation will not come from building product features faster, since that will become “table stakes.” Instead, he said the competitive edge will come from what Constellation’s businesses have developed over years:

Deep vertical-market knowledge

Understanding of customer workflows and processes

Data inside customer solutions

Trusted customer relationships

He also described a longer-term opportunity in what he called “knowledge networks,” connecting domain expertise, customer process knowledge, and data assets “in ways AI now makes possible.” Miller said Constellation’s mission-critical software positioning and its role as a trusted partner are increasingly extending to helping customers “safely and effectively bring AI into their own businesses.”

Margins vs. reinvestment: productivity gains aimed at product roadmaps

Asked whether internal AI productivity gains—particularly in R&D—could lead to margin improvements, Miller said the focus is instead on reinvesting those gains into accelerating product roadmaps where business units are able to use AI “to its full potential.” He framed the priority as increasing Constellation’s position within customers by providing more tools to help them run their businesses, consistent with the company’s long-term buy-and-hold approach. He added that productivity is difficult to assess at the consolidated level and is better measured “on a business-by-business basis.”

M&A process: adding an AI lens but no broad changes

Miller said Constellation’s capital allocation process is “largely unchanged,” including the way it scores acquisition prospects for quality. However, he said the company has added an “explicit AI lens,” assessing each prospect for AI disruption risk as well as potential AI upside, and modeling accordingly. In response to a question about whether Constellation has changed assumptions about the useful life of acquired software, management said it is still handled on a company-by-company basis rather than through a general change in assumptions.

Miller also said Constellation is piloting AI tools to help rank prospects by quality and readiness to transact, though he cautioned that it is early and “the jury is still out” on whether those tools will prove their value over time.

On deal conditions, management said it has not seen meaningful changes in private-market pricing or seller expectations despite market uncertainty and ongoing AI-related concerns. Miller said competition for private businesses remains “very strong,” and in response to another question, he added that expectations and deal volume have not changed “to date.” He did note “a little bit of change in pricing” for publicly traded companies, which he said could create opportunities.

During Q&A, Miller confirmed that there were additional larger deals besides the Synchronoss transaction referenced by an analyst, but said the company would not provide details on each acquisition.

PEMS: a formalized minority-investment strategy, with Sabre as first major example

Miller introduced what Constellation is calling a “permanent engaged minority shareholder strategy,” or PEMS, describing the company’s investment in Sabre as the first “meaningful expression” of the approach. He credited founder Mark Leonard with helping develop the strategy and assisting with the Sabre investment.

Miller outlined the rationale for the approach:

Permanent: Constellation intends to be a long-term holder, not a trader.

Constellation intends to be a long-term holder, not a trader. Engaged: The company expects to care about governance, management incentives, and capital allocation, and to seek influence where it believes it can create value.

The company expects to care about governance, management incentives, and capital allocation, and to seek influence where it believes it can create value. Minority: Constellation is not acquiring the businesses outright and expects to partner with other shareholders.

Pressed on why minority stakes rather than full acquisitions, CIO Bernie Anzarouth said some of the businesses are “so large” that Constellation would not be in a position to acquire them outright. He added that Constellation’s cash flow continues to increase, the company is continuing its strategy of full acquisitions, and PEMS is intended as an additional outlet for incremental capital.

Management repeatedly characterized PEMS as an evolution rather than a change in direction. In response to questions about whether the strategy was driven by AI-related concerns or a slowdown in traditional vertical market software opportunities, Miller said it was “not driven by AI” and that Constellation is not changing its acquisition focus. He said the company viewed the Sabre investment as a good investment and described PEMS as “another way to deploy capital” that the company would pursue rationally without allowing it to become a distraction.

On governance mechanics, Miller said factors such as board representation would be “situational,” depending on the company and circumstances. He also said Constellation is using the same IRR discipline to evaluate PEMS investments as it does for acquisitions. While acknowledging that public investments provide liquidity, Miller said Constellation’s preference is to hold “forever,” though he added that “you never say never.”

Capital deployment and share repurchases

Asked about the potential for an NCIB share buyback given Constellation’s valuation, CFO Jamal Baksh said the board has created a subcommittee to review the matter and that there is “a number” at which the calculus could change. However, he said management currently believes there are “ample opportunities to deploy capital” elsewhere and is not looking to put an NCIB in place at this time.

On pricing, Miller said he had received “no feedback” indicating changes in Constellation’s ability to implement maintenance price increases, suggesting no notable shift in customer pushback had been observed by management.

Miller closed by thanking employees and shareholders and noted the company is looking ahead to its AGM on May 15, which he said will be held as a hybrid event with online access.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

