Concrete Pumping Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) reported fiscal first-quarter results for the period ended January 31, 2026, with management citing improved U.S. concrete pumping performance, continued pricing discipline, and strong demand tied to large-scale data center projects. Executives also reiterated full-year guidance, which they said continues to assume “no meaningful recovery” in broader construction markets during fiscal 2026.

Get alerts:

First-quarter results show revenue and EBITDA growth

Revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $90.6 million, up from $86.4 million in the prior-year quarter, according to CFO Iain Humphries. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to $18.0 million from $17.0 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin holding steady at 20%.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $2.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Humphries said the revenue increase was driven by higher U.S. commercial and infrastructure volumes—particularly data center-related projects—along with favorable weather and pricing strength in the U.S. Concrete Pumping and Eco-Pan segments.

Segment performance led by U.S. growth and Eco-Pan strength

In the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment (Brundage-Bone), revenue increased 5% to $59.9 million from $56.9 million. Management said commercial and infrastructure activity benefited from higher volumes led by data center projects, as well as work tied to chip plants, education, and bridge projects. Those gains were partially offset by continued softness in light commercial construction and subdued residential demand, which executives attributed largely to affordability challenges from elevated interest rates.

The Concrete Waste Management Services segment (Eco-Pan) posted an 8% revenue increase to $18.1 million from $16.7 million. Humphries said the growth was driven by organic volume increases and pricing improvements, and CEO Bruce Young emphasized that Eco-Pan continues to perform strongly even as broader construction markets remain mixed.

In the U.K. operations (Camfaud), revenue was $12.5 million versus $12.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Humphries attributed the decline to disruptive winter weather and volume-driven weakness in commercial construction amid elevated interest rates and economic uncertainty, while noting that foreign exchange translation provided an approximately 570 basis point benefit to revenue during the quarter.

On profitability by segment, the company reported:

U.S. Concrete Pumping adjusted EBITDA: $9.7 million, up 6% from $9.2 million.

$9.7 million, up 6% from $9.2 million. Eco-Pan adjusted EBITDA: $6.0 million, up 20% from $5.0 million, which management attributed to operating leverage on higher volumes and pricing.

$6.0 million, up 20% from $5.0 million, which management attributed to operating leverage on higher volumes and pricing. U.K. adjusted EBITDA: $2.3 million, down from $2.8 million.

Margins impacted by insurance and maintenance costs

Gross margin declined 80 basis points to 35.3% from 36.1% a year earlier. Humphries said the decrease was primarily due to higher commercial insurance costs and increased repair and maintenance expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $27.5 million from $27.8 million. As a percentage of revenue, G&A improved to 30.4% from 32.2%, reflecting what management described as continued cost discipline.

End-market commentary: data centers, weather, and infrastructure momentum

Young said the quarter was led by renewed growth in the company’s commercial end market, with activity improving year-over-year. He highlighted large-scale data center projects as a “meaningful driver of growth,” particularly across several core geographies, and said the company’s scale and fleet depth position it to service complex, high-volume pours.

More favorable weather compared to the prior-year quarter also supported improved performance, Young said, contributing alongside pricing strength to “a solid quarter of free cash flow generation.” During the question-and-answer session, management added that the business saw a good start to the second quarter as well, citing fairly good weather early in the period.

Outside of data centers, Young described heavy commercial activity as relatively resilient, while interest-rate-sensitive categories like office construction remain soft. Residential conditions were “largely unchanged,” with elevated rates and affordability constraints continuing to pressure homebuilding volumes. Infrastructure trends were described as generally consistent, with management monitoring public spending as the current federal funding bill approaches expiration in September, while noting that extensions are often implemented historically.

When asked what was surprising to the upside relative to full-year guidance, Young pointed to three factors:

Better weather versus the prior-year quarter.

Data center work being stronger than initially anticipated.

Infrastructure activity performing “a little bit better,” with previously allocated dollars “now coming into play.”

Humphries also quantified the quarter’s revenue growth mix, telling analysts that results were “almost split” between roughly 2% volume growth and about 3% pricing growth year-over-year.

Capital allocation: leverage, liquidity, share repurchases, and CapEx plans

As of January 31, 2026, total debt outstanding was $425 million, with net debt of $372 million, representing a net leverage ratio of approximately 3.8x adjusted EBITDA. The company ended the quarter with about $350 million of available liquidity, including cash and availability under its asset-based lending facility.

Concrete Pumping also repurchased about 651,000 shares for $4 million at an average price of $6.21 per share during the quarter. Since initiating the program in 2022, management said the company has repurchased about 5.6 million shares for $35.5 million, with $14.5 million remaining under the current authorization through December 2026.

On capital spending, Humphries reiterated that fiscal 2026 guidance incorporates accelerated fleet investment pulled forward from fiscal 2027. The company expects to invest about $22 million in fiscal 2026 related to anticipated 2027 stricter NOx emissions standards. In Q&A, management clarified the acceleration had not been spent in the first quarter but said it does anticipate spending it this year, while noting there could be timing considerations around truck deliveries near the fiscal year-end in October.

The company maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook, calling for revenue of $390 million to $410 million and adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $100 million. Management also reiterated an expectation for free cash flow of at least $40 million, defined as adjusted EBITDA less net replacement CapEx and net cash interest, based on assumptions of roughly $23 million of net replacement CapEx and $32 million of net cash paid for interest.

About Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) is a specialized provider of concrete placing and pumping solutions for commercial, residential and infrastructure construction projects. Through its network of regional operating subsidiaries, the company offers boom pumps, line pumps and volumetric concrete mixers, enabling contractors to efficiently deliver and place concrete on jobsites of varying scale and complexity. Concrete Pumping’s services are designed to streamline the concrete placement process, reduce project timelines and improve overall jobsite safety.

Since its formation through a series of strategic acquisitions beginning in 2020, Concrete Pumping Holdings has focused on consolidating regional operators under a unified platform.

See Also