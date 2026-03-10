Claret Asset Management Corp Invests $3.78 Million in Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 385,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Claret Asset Management Corp owned 0.19% of Aris Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARMN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Aris Mining Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of ARMN stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Aris Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -963.05 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Aris Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.