Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,892,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818,012 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,691,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3%

Chevron stock opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $192.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

