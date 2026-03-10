Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $212.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $216.80.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

