Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 46,875 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,875 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total transaction of $2,146,279.35. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $2,687,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $274.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.00 and its 200-day moving average is $297.54. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $321.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

