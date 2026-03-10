Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,180,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 129,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,626,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,384,000 after acquiring an additional 807,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,764,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,906,000 after purchasing an additional 270,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $2,091,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,179.52. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

