Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $66.66 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,714,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,664,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for about 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,241,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $32,419,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $886,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $897,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,298.85. The trade was a 66.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,921,393. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
HPE stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently -950.00%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and raised outlook — HPE reported $0.65 EPS vs. $0.59 expected and raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $2.30–2.50 (above consensus), while Q2 EPS and revenue guidance also topped views. That earnings/guidance beat is the primary bullish catalyst. HPE Raises Earnings Outlook, Expects Memory Shortage to Persist
- Positive Sentiment: Networking and AI-server strength — Networking revenue nearly tripled (data center networking up ~5x) and HPE flagged large enterprise AI server orders (NVIDIA-based), driving higher-margin growth and supporting the revenue guide. HPE Sales Rise on Networking Growth Despite Cloud and AI Decline
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — HPE declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1425/share (annual yield ~2.6%), signaling shareholder returns alongside growth investments. HPE Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results (press release)
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic integration: Juniper and AI networking push — New AI-native networking products and deeper Juniper integration are positioned to capture service-provider and enterprise spend over the medium term. HPE Expands AI Networking As Juniper Integration Tests Long Term Growth Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Memory shortage / pricing dynamics — Management says memory costs will remain elevated and that HPE will pass on price increases; this supports revenue but is a mixed margin/volume signal to monitor. HPE Stays Ahead of Memory Shortage With Price Hikes — Market Talk
- Negative Sentiment: Small revenue miss and cost/headwind risk — Q1 revenue was $9.30B vs. ~$9.31B expected (a rounding miss) and rising component costs could pressure margins if price pass-through softens. Investors may watch upcoming quarters for margin durability. HPE misses Q4 CY2025 sales expectations
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.
A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.
