Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $707,670,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Humana by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,541,000 after buying an additional 2,553,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,562,000 after acquiring an additional 597,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore cut their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $178.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.18. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $169.61 and a one year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.