Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 522,685 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,685 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Flowserve worth $53,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $223,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Flowserve by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 625.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,247,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,558,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.