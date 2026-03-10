Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 48,932 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,932 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $47,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.