Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.64.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.48%.The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.10%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $25,221.05. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,850.39. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.