Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 172,662 The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 172,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,757,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Progressive by 24.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Progressive by 63.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 181,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,827,000 after buying an additional 70,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Progressive by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,704,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,384,082,000 after buying an additional 6,045,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Progressive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,021,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maribel Pumarejo sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $150,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $745,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,776. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $2,659,420. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.9%

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $197.92 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $232.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $226.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.