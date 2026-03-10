Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,386,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,027,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 97,312 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 224.2% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 586,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

More Agilent Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilent Technologies this week:

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.