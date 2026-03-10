Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Up 1,097.3% in February

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,227 shares, an increase of 1,097.3% from the February 12th total of 186 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock remained flat at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Central Asia Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Central Asia Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals PLC (OTCMKTS: CAMLF) is a base metals producer and explorer with a focus on copper, zinc and lead. Headquartered in London, the company operates through a portfolio of mining and processing assets in the Balkan region and Central Asia. Its core business activities encompass the extraction, processing and sale of metal concentrates, serving smelters and traders in global markets.

The company’s principal operating asset is the Sasa lead-zinc-silver mine in North Macedonia, which has been in production since 2012.

