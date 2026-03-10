Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Buy Rating

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.66. Equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted cancer therapies and imaging agents. The company’s proprietary phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) technology platform is designed to selectively deliver therapeutic and diagnostic payloads to malignant cells while sparing healthy tissue. Through its PDC approach, Cellectar aims to improve the efficacy and safety profile of traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Its lead therapeutic candidate, CLR 131, is a radioisotope‐labeled PDC being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B‐cell malignancies, including multiple myeloma and non‐Hodgkin lymphoma.

