CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 43,320 shares, an increase of 482.4% from the February 12th total of 7,438 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 711,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 711,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CBL International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CBL International presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule.
