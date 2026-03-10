CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 43,320 shares, an increase of 482.4% from the February 12th total of 7,438 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 711,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 711,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CBL International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CBL International presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get CBL International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BANL

CBL International Stock Performance

CBL International Company Profile

Shares of BANL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 485,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. CBL International has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

(Get Free Report)

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.