Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $44,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diageo by 640.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $80.61 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

