Causeway Capital Management LLC Invests $730,000 in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $57.00 price objective on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ituran Location and Control currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 68.73%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

