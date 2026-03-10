Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 385.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836,765 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $54,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

