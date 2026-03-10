Causeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,314 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 462.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,395,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,789,000 after buying an additional 601,208 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $642.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.