Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 342,095 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,095 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $38,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.1%

NVO stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.