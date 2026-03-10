Causeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

