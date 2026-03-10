Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 585.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,092,000 after acquiring an additional 558,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 947.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,662 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $159,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,842,000 after purchasing an additional 358,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $128,856,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,254.40. The trade was a 41.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total transaction of $9,866,407.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,555.76. This represents a 44.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $352.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.