Capital World Investors Sells 302,000 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,302,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 6.99% of Flutter Entertainment worth $3,125,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,076,000 after purchasing an additional 301,879 shares in the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,231,266,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,256,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,349,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,556 shares in the last quarter.

FLUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Texas Capital raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

FLUT opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

