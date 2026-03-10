Capital World Investors Sells 1,118,450 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,991,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118,450 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.98% of Roblox worth $1,799,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Roblox in a report on Monday, January 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roblox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at $21,170,521.60. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $3,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 394,322 shares in the company, valued at $25,212,948.68. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,144 shares of company stock valued at $51,681,640. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

