Capital World Investors Purchases 305,531 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,328,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,531 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.14% of FirstEnergy worth $3,588,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of FE opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 101.14%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

