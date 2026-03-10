Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 782,426 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned about 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $6,156,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $131.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,850. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $945,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

