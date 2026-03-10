Capital World Investors Has $4.99 Billion Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,988,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 309,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,759,000 after buying an additional 498,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after buying an additional 1,262,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,612,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.80 and a 200-day moving average of $549.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

