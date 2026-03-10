Capital World Investors Has $2.60 Billion Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,648,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,875,820 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.80% of Boston Scientific worth $2,601,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Positive Sentiment: Company actions that may support the share price: Boston Scientific negotiated a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility (matures 2031), expanded its share‑repurchase authorization to $5.0 billion, and added two senior healthcare/finance leaders to the board — moves that can bolster liquidity and signal confidence in capital returns. Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Balancing Buybacks and Litigation or Masking Deeper Electrophysiology Risks?

Options activity: traders bought ~23,040 put contracts on Monday — roughly a 27% increase vs. typical daily put volume — indicating elevated hedging or bearish interest but not a definitive directional signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory risk escalating: multiple law firms (Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins, Bronstein, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi) have filed or announced investigations and class actions on behalf of BSX investors covering the July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026 period; lead‑plaintiff deadlines have been set (May 4, 2026 in several notices). The suits and media coverage cite a Class I recall of the AXIOS Stent & Delivery System, a federal probe of disclosures/product safety, and allegations of misleading statements about the U.S. electrophysiology business — risks that could lead to settlements, fines, or reputational damage and weigh on earnings and cash flow. Shareholders of Boston Scientific Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Boston Scientific Recall And Lawsuits Test Earnings Power And Capital Plans

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

